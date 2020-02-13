Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tensions reached boiling point at a high school this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.
Tensions reached boiling point at a high school this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.
Crime

Far North student taken to hospital, school put in lockdown

by Peter Carruthers
13th Feb 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TENSIONS reached boiling point at Mareeba State High School this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.

A concerned parent who has two children at the school reported classrooms were in "lockdown" following clashes between students.

A broken window smashed at a disturbance at the Mareeba State High School this morning.
A broken window smashed at a disturbance at the Mareeba State High School this morning.

"I think the school will have a good hold on it but there was bit of mayhem," she said.

"There was racial comment being thrown around yesterday and it stated again today.

"Teachers are not letting anyone out of classroom and they are in lockdown."

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition at 11.59am.

Senior constable Aleda Day of the Mareeba police said "there has been a disturbance (but) all parties have been separated and police are investigating".

Education Queensland has been contacted for comment.

crime far north queensland school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Energy company reacts to customers left in the dark

        premium_icon Energy company reacts to customers left in the dark

        News South Burnett residents are getting answers after being without power for up to 14 hours.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        HOW MUCH? Dams get a boost after welcome rain

        premium_icon HOW MUCH? Dams get a boost after welcome rain

        News Dams fill, rivers flow and readers rejoice over past week’s welcome rainfall.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Remembering our local wildlife hero ‘koala man’

        premium_icon Remembering our local wildlife hero ‘koala man’

        News When wildlife volunteer and well-loved Nanango resident Neale Ambler passed away...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Budding teacher given boost for first year of study

        Budding teacher given boost for first year of study

        News Kingaroy graduate recipient of school leavers bursary.