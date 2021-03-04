Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
News

Queensland teen dies after box jellyfish sting

by Arun Singh Mann
4th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died in hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while fishing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following the sting, which happened on Friday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the boy had arrived into the hospital's care after being stung at Patterson's Point on Cape York.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

 

A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

The Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, is extremely dangerous and a constant threat through the warmer months on the north Queensland coast.

It is a large but almost transparent jellyfish with a box-shaped bell (with four corners).

Large box jellies such as Chironex have caused more than 70 fatalities in Australia, according to Queensland Health data.

Police will now prepare a report on the boy's death for the coroner.

 

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as Far North teen dies after box jellyfish sting

box jellyfish boy killed editors picks jellyfish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad jailed 15 years for horrific rape of daughters

        Premium Content Dad jailed 15 years for horrific rape of daughters

        Crime A father has been sentenced to 15 years jail for raping and sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters and biological daughter. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

        UPDATE: Investigation into cause of massive home explosion

        Premium Content UPDATE: Investigation into cause of massive home explosion

        News Detectives are investigating what caused a massive explosion in Murgon that left a...

        Former mayor joins Kingaroy Transformation Project

        Premium Content Former mayor joins Kingaroy Transformation Project

        Council News With 106 Kingaroy businesses set to be affected by the transformation project...

        Durong drug raid uncovers guns, ammo, cannabis plants

        Premium Content Durong drug raid uncovers guns, ammo, cannabis plants

        Crime A Durong man faced court after police swooped in on his home and uncovered multiple...