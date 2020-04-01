Farmers celebrate 60 sweet years together

Clive and Beth Weier, from Mondure, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Bunya Mountains with their children and grandchildren. (Photo: Contributed)

LOOKING at the beautiful cards and congratulation messages brings tears to Beth Weier’s eyes.

She recently celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Clive and her family’s four generations at the Bunya Mountains on Saturday, March 7.

“Looking at the family, seeing how its grown, it brings tears to your eyes,” she said.

Clive said the day was all a surprise after the couple had celebrated their actual anniversary on Thursday, March 5.

“It was a bit of a surprise, it was real good,” he said.

“We had to drive there and stopped, and suddenly the grandkids all came running.”

The Mondure couple have four sons (three living), two daughters, 10 granddaughters (nine living), two grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

They retired from being dairy farmers years ago, but still live and work on their Mondure farm.

With more than 60 years together, there has been many big moments.

“Our eldest son was killed in a work accident, it was a bit of a hit to us and losing our granddaughter was another sad time,” Beth said.

“All of the good times made up for the bad times with everyone supporting us.”

They have been very involved in the community including with the local school, hall committee and church.

Clive said he met his wife-to-be at a Christmas party he was invited to by his new neighbours and friends in 1958.

“I was only new to the district as I’d originally come from Bell,” he said.

“Beth happened to be there that night, we got together and that was it.”

They were married at the St Mary’s Anglican Church in Wondai on March 5, 1960.

“We’ve done a lot of things together, being on a farm we’re very busy,” Beth said.

“We don’t get much spare time really, we dairyed for quite a few years and won a Queensland Dairy Farm award.”

They also got involved in the Wondai indoor bowls club.

“We ended up making the Queensland team a couple of times, it’s a bit of a highlight for the two of us,” she said.

Another special moment shared was watching their second son get married on their own 25th wedding anniversary.

Their youngest daughter, Amanda Bird, had put together an album highlighting their 60 years of marriage.

“It’s special -the 60 years, coming together with the family,” Amanda said.

“It’s hard for all of us to get together, as the family gets bigger.”

Amanda said her parents encouraged everyone to stick together

“Mum and dad passed on that value, the true value of family, helping each other out,” she said.

As former dairy farmers, she admired her parent’s dedication and endurance.

“The fact of when times are tough, they’ve got through those times, what one lacks the other tends to compensate for,” Amanda said.

“Dad’s the farmer that takes everything in his stride, while Mum’s more the quieter person, but to have six kids there’s a lot of grit there.

“She’s also gentle and kind-hearted.”

Beth encouraged other couples to work through the hard times together.

“It gets very hard at times, but you have to work out your differences and see what its going to be like at the end of the day,” she said.

“You’ve got to work hard, sometimes a bit hard than other times.”