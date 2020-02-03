Farmers join fight to keep swine flu out of country

BIOSECURITY FORUM: Duncan Swan (Biosecurity Qld), Stephen Downey (BQ), Ned Makim (Aust. Pig Doggers and Hunting Association), Sandy Adsett (BQ), Mark Beattie (APDHA), Sen. Susan McDonald, Mark Crozer (BQ), Heather Channon (Australian Pork Ltd), John Coward (Pork Qld Inc), Kevin Duff (BQ); Front L-R Sara Wills (BQ) and Kirsty Richards (Sunpork) t the African Swine Fever Biosecurity Considerations

MORE than 100 pig farmers and pork industry representatives have joined the fight to keep African swine fever out of Australia.

The group attended the African Swine Fever Biosecurity Considerations Forum, which was convened by the Queensland Government’s Department of Agriculture in Kingaroy on Friday.

Forum attendees heard from specialists from Biosecurity Queensland and the Australian Department of Agriculture, as well as Pork Queensland president John Coward and the Australian Pig Doggers and Hunting Association.

Queensland Senator Susan McDonald also joined the forum.

“The number of people at the Kingaroy forum shows just how concerned the industry is, which is why governments at state and federal levels and working together, sharing information and consulting with industry to ensure the response is effective,” Ms McDonald said.

The Federal Government has committed more than $66 million over two years to keep the fever at bay.

“It’s impossible to underestimate the devastation ASF would do to Australia’s $2.8 billion pork industry,” Ms McDonald said.

One of the industry’s major concerns is the virus spreading unchecked via feral pig populations.

Attendees were advised of ASF’s symptoms and pathology, as well as response methods and government assistance.

They also heard about the Australian Government’s increased focus on ASF via special detection dogs at airports and increased screening of passengers from at-risk countries.

Ms McDonald said any threat posed by ASF was worsened by complacency.

“We will also deploy six new detector dogs at airports and mail centres by July this year, plus two new X-ray machines and more frontline officers conducting checks on passengers,” she said.

A total of $1.4 million over three years has been announced to support a national feral pig co-ordinator.

“These are all practical, on-the-ground measures needed to protect our pig farmers,” Ms McDonald said.

“I will continue liaising with pig farmers in Queensland to ensure they have every support they need to protect their livelihoods.”