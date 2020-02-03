Menu
FARMER SUPPORT: Selina and Emelia Parker with their proud parents Robyn and Steve with Mayor Keith Campbell at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
FARMER SUPPORT: Selina and Emelia Parker with their proud parents Robyn and Steve with Mayor Keith Campbell at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
Farmers ‘proud’ of support from Kingaroy sisters

Jessica Mcgrath
3rd Feb 2020 11:14 AM
FARMING families who got a helping hand at Christmas time were touched by the Parker sisters’ gift.

Selina and Emilia Parker were acknowledged at the South Burnett Australia Day awards night with a special appreciation award.

The Kingaroy sisters raised $3200 for South Burnett farmers doing it tough by setting up a stall at their Christmas lights display in December.

Mayor Keith Campbell said the money was donated to 18 different farmers who were doing it really tough.

“The recipients received food hampers and gift cards,” he said.

“The recipients were so touched, they asked for the girls to be acknowledged.”

One of the farmers said the gift voucher was greatly appreciated.

Cr Campbell said one farmer said she was “struggling to feed their cattle and herself”.

“They were proud of the children raising the money,” he said.

South Burnett

