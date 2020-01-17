Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

Barambah Farmer Jeffrey Rose is over the moon with the 120mm he received in just two hours, sharing photos on social media of his dams and creek filling up again.

THE past 24 hours has delivered farmers and residents around the South Burnett some sweet, sweet rainfall at long last with some parts of the region receiving just shy of 100mm.

Duty Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Rosa Hoff said they had recorded a whopping 92mm in West Barambah and 50mm at Ficks Crossing.

The meteorologist predicted more showers and storms across southeast Queensland for the next few days but said measurements on the ground would all depend on the development and movement of the weather formation.

"It's hard to predict exactly where the rain is expected to fall or how much will be involved but we can see a number of formations building over the weekend across southeast Queensland, with some potential storms on the way," she said.

While South Burnett Regional Council is still in discussion over whether or not the region will be stepping up to level four water restriction in February, there has been some good news regarding the levels at Bjelke-Petersen Dam.

Previously at a worrying 3.63 per cent, the dam has since risen to a promising 5 per cent with all the nearby rainfall.

Jeffrey Rose shared this incredible image on the Facebook page "Who Got The Rain?" yesterday afternoon and received nearly 3000 reactions and more than 170 comments.

Mr Rose said he received a total of 130.5mm on Wednesday with the rainfall filling all the dams and creeks around his property.

"I got the s--ts with the weather that morning because we were only getting light showers here and there when we were predicted to receive a lot more so I went to check on the cows on our other block and I got caught out in an absolute downpour," he said.

"We've been carting water to our 40 head on that particular block now since September.

"Every couple of days we were taking another three lots of 3000 litre containers out."



Mr Rose said the rainfall had also brought nearby Bjelke-Petersen Dam up by three feet and mentioned it now had just over a metre of water in it, which would allow bearby towns Murgon, Moffatdale, Barambah and Goomeri to breath a sigh of relief.

"Dad's been out here since 1943 and he'd never seen Four Mile Creek this dry in his life, now we will have a bit of a reprieve with this rain filling up all of our creeks, rivers and dams," he said.

"It was a very welcome surprise. We shouldn't have to worry too much about trucking water now for another six months but we're going to need some more follow up rain before we see the place green up."

Barambah Cellars also received a refreshing, albeit a little wild, dose of rainfall and shared this great photo to their Facebook account, reporting they received a much-needed 137mm.

Barambah Cellars also shared images of their wonderful downpour on Facebook.

Did you receive some fantastic rainfall in the last few days?

Share your measurements and send in your photos and videos to editorial@southburnetttimes.com.au.