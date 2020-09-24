Menu
Police close roads and search vehicles at Surfers Paradise after an alleged wounding.
Crime

Gold Coast fatal stabbing: ‘I’ve never seen so many police’

by Kyle Wisniewski, Ryan Keen & Cormac Pearson
24th Sep 2020 4:32 AM

A MAN has been fatally stabbed in the centre of Gold Coast tourism hub Surfers Paradise with police blocking off roads and searching vehicles in a chaotic night.

Just after 9.30pm on Wednesday the Surfers Paradise neon-bathed entertainment hub was lit up with emergency service lights, with small roads leading to Gold Coast Hwy and Ferry Ave blocked off by police cars, while numerous officers search vehicles.

A crime scene has been established near the corner of Cavill Mall and party strip Orchid Avenue. Police have confirmed a man has died in Surfers Paradise.

An eyewitness who was at the scene with his kids claimed multiple males had attacked someone from behind, stabbing them several times.

A nearby bouncer told the Bulletin: "I heard someone came out of a bar, there was a confrontation and the next minute they got stabbed.

"And I saw coppers running down the road - I have never seen so many cops running. Pretty much everyone in that Surfers police station ran off down the road, would have been 10 plus, 15 plus police."

Choppers were also circling with a full-scale police hunt under way.

Earlier, a Queensland Police spokesperson told The Bulletin a person had been wounded and a number of people were in custody. It has been claimed someone may have been stabbed while others at the scene claimed someone had a weapon pulled on them.

