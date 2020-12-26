Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

Detective A/Inspector Heath McQueen addresses media regarding the alleged murder of a 53-year-old man at Hall Street on Friday evening.

CHRISTMAS festivities have ended in tragedy for one family following the alleged murder of a 53-year-old father at a North Ipswich address.

Police allege a 33-year-old male stabbed to death the victim during an alcohol-fuelled late-night domestic dispute on Friday evening.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said officers arrived to horror scenes at the Hall St residence at Brassall around 11.40pm.

"Police were confronted with a male person in the yard who had suffered significant wounds, they and subsequently provided CPR to that male person with QAS assistance," he said.

The two reportedly spent the day together at the address alongside several family members.

It is unknown if any children were inside the property at the time.

It is understood the alleged offender was involved in a relationship with the victim's daughter.

"As the evening's gone on there has been a disturbance within the dwelling and as a result, moved out in the front yard," Det Act Insp McQueen said.

"At some point two males have become involved in an altercation in the front yard."

It was alleged the suspect produced an unidentified weapon before stabbing the victim multiple times.

"It was a fairly small gathering and there was information early on that there might have been some alcohol consumed which probably exacerbated the incident."

Det Act Insp McQueen said it was unknown what the alleged disturbance was over.

Police and paramedics worked to save the critically injured man for about 25 minutes.

He sadly passed away at the scene - in front of loved ones - around 12.10am on Saturday.

Det Act Insp McQueen said the younger male fled the scene moments after the incident.

Police investigations continue at the Hall St residence in North Ipswich.

"It's very distressing for anyone who witnessed the incident, for family members who were in the front yard," he said.

"[It was] also very distressing for our first response officers that arrived on scene and provided CPR within three to four minutes of being phone into triple-0."

Officers later located the suspect at an Edwards St address in Woodridge around 5am Saturday morning.

The private residence has since been established as a secondary crime scene.

The 33-year-old remains in police custody where he continues to assist with investigations.

"We're in the very early stages of our investigations, we're still obtaining statements from family members," he said.

"Homicide is tragic any time but at Christmas time, the emotion around Christmas and the event, with people there to celebrate their Christmas period, it's unfolded in a tragic way."

Charges are expected to be laid later today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.