Father and teenage sons rescued after rock climbing incident

by Jack Lawrie
12th Apr 2021 1:19 PM
A MAN and his two teenage sons were rescued after becoming lost on a perilous rock climbing trip on Saturday afternoon.

Kuranda police were notified at about 3pm Saturday afternoon that a 42-year old Trinity Park man and his two teenage sons had become lost on a steep cliff edge after rock climbing from a power station off Barron Gorge Road, Caravonica.

The police search and rescue co-ordinator located the trio and called in the Rescue 510 helicopter to extract them.

The trio were winched to safety by the helicopter and no one was injured.

The Queensland Government Air Rescue 510 helicopter successfully winched a father and two teenage boys from the steep terrain of Barron Gorge. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The Queensland Government Air Rescue 510 helicopter successfully winched a father and two teenage boys from the steep terrain of Barron Gorge. Picture: Queensland Police Service


Police have issued a reminder to residents planning hiking or climbing expeditions to choose tracks, climbing or abseiling routes that suit your ability and avoid taking risks.

 

POLICE SAFETY TIPS

Tell a responsible person where and when you will climb or abseil.

Find a climbing or abseiling partner.

Check the weather forecast.

Plan to abseil or rock climb in daylight hours only.

Check the site for hazards and suitability for your experience and skill level.

Wear suitable safety equipment, footwear and clothing.

Use ropes and protective equipment designed for climbing and abseiling.

Do not interfere with fixed equipment on the cliff or anchor to trees.

Do not install your own anchor points - this is an offence.

Carry emergency communication equipment suitable for your location and a first-aid kit.

Minimise vegetation disturbance to protect the area from erosion.

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Father and teenage sons rescued after rock climbing incident

