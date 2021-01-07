Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating four patients injured in a crash.
Fears for motorist trapped after two-vehicle highway crash

Michael Nolan
7th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating four patients injured in a two-vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway, at Nanango shortly after 12.15pm.

One patient was trapped, with serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters removed the side of one of the vehicles to free a woman, who was trapped in the rear passenger’s seat.

Four QFES crews were called to the scene, along with police and paramedics.

Part of the highway has been closed and motorist are advised to avoid the area.

The other three patients have minor injuries.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Proposed Rd and Bushnells Rd.

Toowoomba Chronicle

