Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two pedestrians dead in horror crash

by Elise Williams, Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two pedestrians have killed and a number of people are in police custody following a horror crash involving an allegedly stolen car in Brisbane's east this afternoon.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        Premium Content Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        News Having the right equipment proved potentially lifesaving for a motorcycle rider, after he was seriously injured in the North Burnett.

        Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Premium Content Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Motor Sports South Burnett Speedway Club are back at the drawing board for 10th Anniversary of...

        The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        Premium Content The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        News Robert Weber shares just how he came to be at Kilkivan property

        WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Premium Content WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Community State MP Tony Perrett and wife Michele refused to stop searching for Robert Weber...