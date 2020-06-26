Menu
Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

26th Jun 2020 5:58 AM
PARTS of southern Queensland are again shivering this morning as an icy blast continues to grip the state, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero.

The coldest place in the state is again Kingaroy, which at 5.20am was a bitterly cold minus 1.1 degrees, but outside it felt like minus 3C.

It was almost as cold in Applethorpe, which dropped to -0.7C early this morning, Oakey (-0.4C) and Roma (-0.4).

While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef
While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef

Brisbane residents will be waking to another freezing cold morning, with Amberly recording 3C at 5am, while similar temperatures are being experienced across southeast Queensland.

It was just 3.8C in Gympie, 3.2C in Toowoomba and 0.9C in Warwick, while at 6.6C the Sunshine Coast was slightly warmer than yesterday's June record. 

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum of 22C in Brisbane today with patchy fog in the west early this morning.

Minimums will hover around 11C across the weekend and into next week, with the maximum to remain at 22C until Thursday when it will reach 26C.

HOW COLD IT IS AT YOUR PLACE (5.20AM)

Applethorpe - minus 0.7C

Roma - minus 0.4C

Amberley - 2.9C

Gatton - 6.1C

Gympie - 3.7C

Kingaroy - minus 1.1C

Nambour - 6.9C

Oakey - 0.5C

Sunshine Coast - 6.5C

Toowoomba - 3.4C

Originally published as Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

