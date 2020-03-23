Menu
CALLED OFF: There will be no famous Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival this year as the event has been cancelled. Photo: File
FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

Laura Blackmore
23rd Mar 2020 4:30 PM
ORGANISERS of another one of the region’s major festivals have decided to call it quits after the Federal Government implemented drastic measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

After holding out to see if they would be able to host the event, the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Committee decided it was no longer viable for 2020.

Festival co-ordinator Kim Boyter made the announcement late this afternoon.

“It is with a very heavy and sad heart that I inform you of the cancellation of our event for 2020,” Ms Boyter said.

“We all know the restrictions in place and we need to be mindful of our own at this very trying time.

“We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these tough times.

“Our association will continue to work within our community to ensure the health and safety of all of our loyal and dedicated supporters and volunteers.”

Despite the cancellation of the event, Ms Boyter said the committee was looking forward to celebrating an event milestone in 2021.

“We look forward to working with you on an ongoing basis throughout this trying time in order to ensure another successful event come 2021, celebrating 25 years,” she said.

“Will you be coming to our party?”

Here’s the full list of all the events in the South Burnett that have been either cancelled, postponed or are still going ahead.

Action from the Street Parade at a previous Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. Photo: File
