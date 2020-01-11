Festive ‘indulgence’ leaves bad taste: LNP

The State Government legal body spent $1596 on 80 Shingle Inn mini Christmas cakes for various "clients" across government in November last year.

A NUMBER of public servants were served a pretty sweet deal during the festive season with Crown Law gifting them cakes at a cost to taxpayers to say thank you for working together.

The gift, slammed by the LNP, was revealed in the Department of Justice and Attorney-General's Gift and Benefits register.

It does not say who the clients were.

A Crown Law spokesman said the cakes were given as a small festive token of appreciation. "They were intended to acknowledge collaborative working relationships throughout 2019," he said.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander says the ‘extravagance’ of the cakes proves Labor can’t handle the economy. Picture: Tara Croser

However LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said Labor had billed taxpayers for cakes just weeks before Treasurer Jackie Trad announced the state's debt had blown out by $1 billion in her Mid Year Fiscal and Economic Review.

"Taxpayers' money mustn't be used by Labor to indulge themselves and it shows a culture of extravagance," he said.

"Labor's fiscal management is as nutty as a fruitcake."

A spokesman for Crown Law said while the legal body was unable to provide the marketing attractions of private law firms, the cakes were a small token to wish clients a Merry Christmas and acknowledge their support throughout the year.

A Government spokesman said the gifts were a matter for Crown Law.

"The LNP wasted $100 million getting Queensland's assets ready for sale and almost $9000 on vanity trinkets for Campbell Newman," he said.

"On fiscal responsibility: the LNP left the state as flat as a pancake. The Palaszczuk Government is building rather than closing schools and adding more than 200,000 jobs, not sacking people."

Crown Law represents the Government across areas of law that affect the public sector and the state.