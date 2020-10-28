‘F***heads’: Councillor investigated over firefighter spray

A Brisbane councillor will be "reprimanded" and made to apologise after allegedly abusing a staff member and calling attendees of a parade honouring Queensland's firefighters "f***heads" for blocking her carpark.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the details of an investigation into the conduct of Runcorn Ward councillor Kim Marx, who allegedly swore and "stormed out of her car" at a Council employee who denied her access to the King George Square carpark.

Cr Kim Marx (Runcorn Ward, LNP) seen at Brisbane City Council meeting at King George Square, Brisbane City, Brisbane. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Ms Marx had attempted to enter the carpark from Roma Street on March 7, when she was told by a Council employee that the carpark was full due to Council's Brisbane Bushfire Parade.

The parade, held in Brisbane CBD, was heralded as an "opportunity for Brisbane residents to recognise and publicly thank our courageous firefighters, defence force, emergency services and wildlife carers for their incredible efforts".

It is alleged that Ms Marx got out of her car and told the employee to "get these f*ckheads out of my way so I can park".

“CAR PARK FULL” signs at King George Square carpark (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

The Courier-Mail obtained a letter of complaint lodged to Council by a staff member, alleging Ms Marx "stormed out of her car at me".

"I was very upset by how she treated council customers, my co-workers and myself," the complainant wrote.

Ms Marx had responded to the allegation in an email to the Office of the Independent Assessor offering to apologise and admitting that she "may well have sworn" but did not recall her exact words.

"My language was a verbalisation of my frustration regarding the situation and was not directed at anyone in particular," she said.

The bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the 2020 bushfires. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"I wish to take this opportunity to apologise for any offence taken as a consequence of my words or actions and would be happy to pass that on personally to the attendant in question."

Ms Marx's conduct was referred the Councillor Conduct Tribunal by the Independent Assessor - with the Tribunal noting that councillors had been told to "monitor" their behaviour by the CEO on April 30, 2018.

"Unmitigated unruly and abusive behaviour is not only counter-productive in terms of conduct of council's business but has the potential to affect the health and safety of others," the email read.

In it's first-ever meeting on Tuesday, Council's Ethics Committee voted unanimously to uphold the Tribunal's decision that there was sufficient evidence to decide Ms Marx engaged in inappropriate conduct.

The Committee voted that Ms Marx be reprimanded in writing by the CEO and made to apologise to the complainant.

Ms Marx told The Courier-Mail she was waiting to be "formally advised" of the committee's decision by CEO.

"Once advised, I will comply with all of the findings," she said.

Originally published as 'F***heads': Councillor investigated over firefighter spray