It’s the question that has split Australians for more than 85 years – should Milo be drank hot or cold? Help settle the debate once and for all.
Fierce drink debate over drink that's dividing Aussies

by Shireen Khalil
19th May 2020 6:24 PM

It's the age-old question that has split Aussies for more than 85 years - should Milo be drunk hot or cold?

While some of us prefer our milky malt beverage steaming hot, topped with a scoop of extra Milo others preferred it chilled.

To put it bluntly, Australia doesn't agree.

Now the national divide has been kicked off again after Nova's radio duo, Fitzy and Wippa, put the question to their followers.

Wippa immediately pledged his alliance to Team Cold, while Fitzy announced he likes it hot.

"The debate is raging. Milo, must be enjoyed cold. There's nothing better, it's refreshing and the best way to start your day. Fitzy has lost the plot and thinks hot is the only way to drink it," Wippa said in an Instagram post.

Radio host Wippa opened a can of worms when he revealed how he likes to drink his Milo. Picture: Instagram/Wippa
So far, Aussies agree with Wippa, they like to drink their Milo cold (but really it tastes better hot). Picture: Supplied
Hoping to settle the debate once and for all, Milo jumped in to help, putting the question to its loyal Facebook followers in a poll.

While the you can vote until July, there's currently a clear lead which surprisingly (to me anyway) are those who love it chilly.

That's right, 68 per cent of 618 votes prefer having it cold "all the way".

"Yep cold Milo all the way. Otherwise you don't get the crunchy top," one person wrote.

"Cold!!!!! Warm takes away the milo-ey ness and dissolves the powder which is not right."

"Cold milo every morning for breakfast," added another.

Valid points but I think it loses its taste when its cold. May as well spoon it from the tin, which is probably the best option.

"I prefer dry, straight up, from the can," said NZ actor Sam Neill.

Others just couldn't decide.

"That's like asking to choose a favourite child … So I choose Milo on ice cream," one person wrote.

"Option 3. Over Blue Ribbon ice cream!"

We wanted to do our own poll to see what news.com.au readers prefer - so vote away or let us know in the comments below.

