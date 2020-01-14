Figures reveal region’s worst town for animal cruelty

RSPCA data has revealed Gayndah recorded the highest number of reports about animal cruelty in 2019.

DISTURBING statistics have revealed Gayndah had the highest number of reported animal cruelty incidents throughout the North Burnett region last year.

The RSPCA released its annual animal cruelty statistics which showed Gayndah had 22 reported cases of animal mistreatment for 2019 with Monto having six, Mundubbera recording two, Eidsvold three and Biggenden one.

According to RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty, the majority of these cases were heat related.

“Animals are being tied up and are unable to reach water, shade and food,” Mr Beatty said

“The majority of cases reported in the bush are animal neglect, and with the drought we are seeing more and more animals not looked after.

“We are seeing a lot of animals with infections and untreated wounds.”

RSPCA Queensland received about 800 more complaints in 2019 than in 2018.

Mr Beatty said this increase was both good and bad news.

“The figures are going up every year which means people are a lot more aware.”

“In the past a lot of people would turn a blind eye and now we have a lot more people calling in which is good.”

Mr Beatty highlighted a situation the RSPCA witnessed repeatedly.

“Some people think it’s their right to own an animal and we quite often see cases of big animals tied up in a small backyard.”

“It’s important to consider your living situation when thinking about adopting animals.

“People can be charged for breaching their duty of care of up to $30,000 and one year imprisonment, and for severe animal cruelty cases can face three years and up to $240,000.”

The RSPCA urges people to call 1300 264 625 if they notice or suspect any form of animal neglect.