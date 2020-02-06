Finances a disaster? This could be the night you need

A SUNSHINE Coast man who has helped thousands out of financial ruin is hoping to play his part to help those devasted by the Australian bushfires.



David Wright has been featured in newspapers, magazines and on television for his practical advice on why budgets don't work and the real reason why most have money problems.



In the past 25 years, his software system, which is well beyond just a budget, is estimated to have helped more than 30,000 people.



Moved by the devastation of the summer of fires and the ongoing drought, the former teacher is organising a $25 event where all proceeds will go to help bushfire victims.



Mr Wright has helped countless families pay off crippling credit card debt, save for a home, and learn the art of putting away money for future expenses.



He started his clever program back in 1995 with the aim of helping families better plan their day to day cash flow.



The system came out of personal experience to solve his own family's money stress when mortgage interest rates were at 18%.



Mr Wright said the 90 minute fundraising evening would cover why budgets don't work, the real reason people have money problems and a simple strategy to pay off credit card debt.



The event will be held on February 18 at "Connections on King", 2-10 Gloucester Road, Buderim from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Mr Wright's spending planning software, which allows people to see exactly how much money they need to pay their expenses at any given time, has been used in over 13 countries.

More than 50,000 people have received money tips from him via e-mail over the past two decades.



His system has been featured numerous times on Today Tonight and A Current Affair and in Money Magazine, PC magazines, the Financial Review, and major newspapers.

He has been a contributor to the Money Magazine over the last 15 years, giving advice, software and eBooks to readers.

Mr Wright is also the host of the recently published Podcast series, 'Succeed With Money'.