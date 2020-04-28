Finding kindness amongst the coronavirus

KINDNESS PANDEMIC: I've been blown away by the generisity and kindness our region has shown throughout this pandemic.

JUST over a month ago when the world was rapidly shutting down and the rates of coronavirus were rapidly growing across the country, I wrote about how you can judge the greatness of a nation by taking note of how it treats its weakest members.

I’m still no closer to working out where Australia stands on this matter but I can proudly say the South Burnett community has blown me away.

The idea to write an article about opening our hearts came to me after I spoke to my close friend who lives in a small village in Switzerland.

Young Swiss woman, Nadine Fankhauser helping her elderly neighbours by running errands and collecting groceries for them while Switzerland is in lockdown.

Nadine and her sisters have been busily going around the neighbourhood helping their elderly neighbours with shopping and errands while they are stuck at home due to the virus.

She told me it had given her a new purpose, something to look forward to during a time when she was very uncertain about the future.

I figured this was a much healthier way to look at the current state of the world than to wallow in self pity while rewatching Gossip Girl or Vampire Diaries.

I’m proud to say Nadine isn’t my only friend to adopt this new found mindset to the virus.

The kindness I have seen displayed from our community during these trying times has been a light at the end of the tunnel.

Whether it’s been neighbours offering each other support, a pair of shoes and an old T-shirt in great times of need.

Alison Hosken, Ryan Packer with Warron and Brittni Hosken who were the generous neighbours who came to help the Packer family when their home mysteriously went up in a blaze earlier this month. Photo: Kate McCormack

Or local businesses coming together to donate our older residents a box of groceries when they’ve been unable to leave their homes to go food shopping.

Dan Andersson and Trent Faunt came up with a clever way to help the older residents in our community get through the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been an absolute pleasure to see how we’ve all adapted to this strange new “normal” and after everyone settled down about what they were going to wipe with – we started to care about how others were coping through one of the biggest issues the western world has had to tackle since 9/11.



Abigail Andersson from Anderssons Fruit Market was kind enough to send me a photo of a thank you card one of the elderly residents wrote to her son Dane after he delivered a box of fresh fruit and veg and other groceries to her door.

A thank you card an elderly resident wrote to Dane Andersson after he delivered a box of fresh fruit, veg and other groceries to her door.

Abigail said they’ve already delivered over 100 boxes of supplies to residents aged over 60 across the region and they’re not done yet!

“There’s been a lot of emotions and tears during the deliveries,” she said.

“Some of them are just so excited to have access to fresh fruit like a pineapple, it feels good to be able to brighten up their time in isolation just that little bit.”

If you know of someone who is struggling to access fresh food right now please get in touch with Anderssons by following this link.

Thank you to everyone in the community who is helping make this virus period that little bit more manageable.

Within another couple of weeks or months we will all be slowly returning back to our old lives and coronavirus will hopefully be something we joke about around the table at a big family BBQ.

Until then, let us all find solace in helping those around us by putting our extra time and energy into making the South Burnett one of the best communities to live in, this side of Switzerland.