‘F***ing c***’: Hunky tradie’s road rage explosion

A Logan tradie felt so aggrieved at a ute not letting him merge in heavy traffic he unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse before getting out of his van and assaulting the hapless driver, a court has heard.

Tamborine flooring technician Dean Michael Beck, 31, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the shocking assault occurred about 3.20pm on May 7 last year while both vehicles were travelling south on Loganlea Rd at Meadowbrook, just past the intersection with Edenlea Dr.

The victim, in the middle lane, took off slowly from the lights due to heavy traffic, when he witnessed Beck's van approach rapidly on the left side and try and merge in front of him into his lane.

The victim was unable to let Beck in due to the heavy traffic, so Beck began "waving a paint scraper" at the victim and yelling abuse through the open window, including, "You f****** c***, a******".

The victim was forced to stop due to the flow of traffic, the court heard, at which point Beck, wearing a shirt bearing his employer's logo, got out of his van, approached the stationary ute and punched the victim twice to the face before grabbing his head, all while continuing the foul stream of invective.

Beck, who the court heard is a floor technician at Molendinar-based All Transport Flooring, then drove off, leaving the victim to drive himself to hospital, where he was treated for "severe bruising and a possible concussion".

Defence counsel Philippa Zande told the court her client had three children with a fourth on the way, and was the breadwinner for his household.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan agreed he was, generally, a productive member of society, and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of 12 months.

She imposed no licence disqualification as Beck needed it for work.

