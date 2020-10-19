Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boxing

‘F***ing monster’: Prodigy’s absurd KO

by Nic Savage
19th Oct 2020 5:21 AM

 

Boxing phenom Edgar Berlanga has secured his 15th consecutive first-round knockout after defeating American rival Lanell Bellows in less than 90 seconds on Sunday afternoon (AEDT).

During their super middleweight bout in Nevada, Berlanga delivered a relentless assault in the first round, splitting Bellows' left eyebrow and prompting the referee to call the fight.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rican is yet to see the second round of a fight since making his professional debut in April 2016.

Watch Boxing Live & On-Demand on Kayo. Selected international fights, classic bouts and more. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

After securing the victory at MGM Grand Conference Center, Berlanga hopped onto the ring ropes and bellowed, "I'm a f***ing monster!"

It was a career first for Bellows, who had previously never been knocked out during his 29 professional fights.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael tweeted: "Holy s**t! Berlanga does it again! 15-0 now, all by KO1! Also cut Bellows over left eye. Bellows has never been stopped. That said that was a very fast stoppage. But Berlanga hurt him. The power is sick."

Boxing legend Mike Tyson tweeted: "Berlanga looked sensational tonight but he will be at his best when he can knock a guy out like that in the 10th round like he did in the 1st round."

Four-time national champion and Olympic boxer Eric Kelly bluntly posted: "Edgar Berlanga is a bad motherf***er!"

 

 

READ MORE: Score drama overshadows epic upset

Berlanga said after the fight: "I could see with the first shot, I cut him open, and the look in his eyes, he didn't wanna be in there.

"I looked in his eyes, he didn't wanna be there, so I had to get him out.

"He's never been stopped before. I'm the first person to stop him, and in the first round. It's emotion and how I really feel. For all the critics, all the media, I just felt it in me that I had to say that."

 

Originally published as 'F***ing monster': Prodigy's absurd KO

More Stories

Show More
boxing edgar berlanga knock out mike tyson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Queensland is looking at an economic recovery slower than almost every other state, according to a new report. Find out what's holding the Sunshine State back.

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:10 AM
        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and LNP officially launch elections campaigns

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:05 AM
        PHOTO GALLERY: Fast and furious night at Kingaroy Speedway

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Fast and furious night at Kingaroy Speedway

        News DRIVER’S from around Queensland flocked to Kingaroy Speedway over the weekend for...

        VIDEO: JT’s message of resilience to the South Burnett

        Premium Content VIDEO: JT’s message of resilience to the South Burnett

        Community JOHNATHAN Thurston shares a heartwarming message for South Burnett residents hit...