Queensland fire and emergency crews are currenlty battling a grass fire in Wattle Camp.
Breaking

Fire and emergency crews battling Wattle Camp grass fire

Tristan Evert
19th Oct 2020 5:15 PM
QUEENSLAND FIRE and emergency crews are currently battling to contain a vegetation fire in Wattle Camp.

Crews were called to the scene at 5.15 after reports of a grass fire on Farr Court in Wattle Camp.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke. Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

South Burnett

