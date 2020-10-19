Fire and emergency crews battling Wattle Camp grass fire

Queensland fire and emergency crews are currenlty battling a grass fire in Wattle Camp.

Crews were called to the scene at 5.15 after reports of a grass fire on Farr Court in Wattle Camp.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke. Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

