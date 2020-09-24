Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have contained a roadside blaze in the South Burnett. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have contained a roadside blaze in the South Burnett. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
News

Fire and emergency crews contain roadside Burnett blaze

Tristan Evert
24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crew have battled to contain a vegetation fire burning along the side of a road near Murgon.

They were called to Boat Mountain Road at 1.25pm after reports of vegetation fire.

A Queensland fire and Emergency spokesperson said a second crew is on route and the crews will burn off surrounding dead grass.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

queensland fire and emergency serice south burnett fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Specialist Cancer Nurse petition reaches state parliament

        Premium Content Specialist Cancer Nurse petition reaches state parliament

        Politics A PETITION to reinstate a Specialist Cancer Nurse role in the South Burnett, which accumulated 1500+ signatures, has been officially tabled in state parliament.

        • 24th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        BIG FINE: Murgon man blows three times the limit at 8am

        Premium Content BIG FINE: Murgon man blows three times the limit at 8am

        Crime A South Burnett man has been given a huge fine after getting behind the while...

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News No new cases as restrictions target reached