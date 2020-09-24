Fire and emergency crews contain roadside Burnett blaze

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have contained a roadside blaze in the South Burnett. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have contained a roadside blaze in the South Burnett. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crew have battled to contain a vegetation fire burning along the side of a road near Murgon.

They were called to Boat Mountain Road at 1.25pm after reports of vegetation fire.

A Queensland fire and Emergency spokesperson said a second crew is on route and the crews will burn off surrounding dead grass.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.