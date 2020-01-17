Fire ban extended amid fiery summer of bush fires

EXTENDED BAN: RFS has said they will continue to enforce the ban until after Australia Day. Picture: Laura Blackmore

THE RURAL Fire Service Queensland has announced they will extend the current fire ban until after the Australia Day long weekend.

Councils including the South Burnett’s and Cherbourg’s have fire bans enforced until Monday, January 27.

RFS said all current permits to light fire issued for the local fire ban area were cancelled, subject to a number of exemptions.

Power tools, including lawnmowers and mechanical slashers may be used, however, QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and to ensure that adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that might start.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website here.