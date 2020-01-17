Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXTENDED BAN: RFS has said they will continue to enforce the ban until after Australia Day. Picture: Laura Blackmore
EXTENDED BAN: RFS has said they will continue to enforce the ban until after Australia Day. Picture: Laura Blackmore
Community

Fire ban extended amid fiery summer of bush fires

Laura Blackmore
17th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RURAL Fire Service Queensland has announced they will extend the current fire ban until after the Australia Day long weekend.

Councils including the South Burnett’s and Cherbourg’s have fire bans enforced until Monday, January 27.

RFS said all current permits to light fire issued for the local fire ban area were cancelled, subject to a number of exemptions.

Power tools, including lawnmowers and mechanical slashers may be used, however, QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and to ensure that adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that might start.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website here.

cherbourg shire fire ban qfes south burnett queensland rural fire services rural fire service queensland south burnett fire south burnett fire ban south burnett fires
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

        OPINION: Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

        Health Even if it’s one day a week, get out and do something healthy that brings you joy and happiness.

        ‘I’m happy, strong and fit’: How woman lost over 20kg

        premium_icon ‘I’m happy, strong and fit’: How woman lost over 20kg

        News TRANSFORMATION: How South Burnett woman shed weight while gaining confidence with...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."

        LOOMING CRISIS: Council addresses water supply

        premium_icon LOOMING CRISIS: Council addresses water supply

        Council News ‘It will become absolutely imperative that we try and find water,’ mayor says as...