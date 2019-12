Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have extended local fire bans to January 13, 2020. PHOTO: FILE

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have extended local fire bans to January 13, 2020. PHOTO: FILE

FIREFIGHTERS will remain on high alert over the new year period as local fire bans have been extended to mid-January.

Queenlsand Fire and Emergency Services have extended local fire bans for the North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire council areas.

Fire bans are also in place for Gympie, the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Noosa and Sunshine Coast areas.

The ban will remain in place until 7am on Monday, January 13, 2020.