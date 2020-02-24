Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of a fire truck
Generic photo of a fire truck
News

Fire breaks out at former Coast caravan seller

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE investigators will return to a Kunda Park commercial shed this morning after multiple crews battled an electrical fire at the building overnight.

Four firefighting crews were called to the former New Age Caravans on Hobbs Rd just before 12.30am and found flames issuing from the building's roof when they arrived, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The crews made access to the fire, which was contained to the roof, and made the scene safe by about 1.30am.

It's unclear how much damage was caused to the building as a result. No one was injured in the blaze.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical fault and was not being treated as suspicious.

New Age Caravans Sunshine Coast closed early last year after the Kunda Park dealership sustained substantial losses.

More Stories

Show More
kunda park new age caravans structure fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour Run

        premium_icon A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour Run

        News A bit of drizzly weather didn't stop Saint Mary's from showing their true colours

        Bundaberg too strong for Burnett juniors

        premium_icon Bundaberg too strong for Burnett juniors

        Cricket Bundaberg travelled to Murgon to face up against a serious South Burnett outfit.

        PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        premium_icon PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        Sport A ballet dancer from the Queensland Ballet has given a masterclass on ballet...

        Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        premium_icon Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        Weather Heavy rain inundates Queensland’s southwest regions

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:21 AM