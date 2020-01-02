Fire captain’s message to community after dump blaze

At the scene of the fire on Luck Rd, inside the Kingaroy Waste and Recycling Facility.

SIX fire crews worked to contain a blaze inside the Kingaroy Waste and Recycling Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the blaze was reported to authorities at 12.30pm.

“The six crews managed to contain and finalise the scene around 2.30pm,” a QFES spokeswoman said.

“There will be no further investigations into the source of the fire at this stage.”

Kingaroy Fire Station Captain Bruce Groer said the cause of the fire was still undetermined.

“Rubbish dumps are naturally very unpredictable places when it comes to fires, especially in these exceptionally dry periods,” Cptn Groer said.

“We do know that Tuesday’s fire was in no way related to the Stuart River grass fires that did enter the dump facilities in small sections on Saturday and Sunday, December 28 and 29.

“The message we want the community to be aware of hasn’t changed, we are still in the midst of very dry conditions and fire bans are still in place across the South Burnett, North Burnett and Cherbourg until January 13.

“This means no rubbish or garden waste fires of any kind.”

For more information on local fire bans across the region head to the Queensland Government’s Rural Fire Service website.