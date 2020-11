Queensland Fire and Emrgency Services have contained a roadside car fire in Murgon. (Picture: File)

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished a roadside blaze after a car caught alight in Murgon this morning.

The car was burning on MacAlister Street at 10.10am.

Emergency services made quick work of the blaze, containing it shortly after arriving.