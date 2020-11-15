Menu
The Midge Point Rural Fire Service brigade set fire to scrub in a controlled burn on Wednesday August 5. generic, RFS, QFES, cool burn. Picture: Zizi Averill
Fire crews battle to contain fire near popular waterhole

Dominic Elsome
15th Nov 2020 12:53 PM
Fire crews are working to control a fire burning near a popular South Burnett water hole.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are at a bushfire burning near Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.

Three crews are currently on scene with another on route to the location.

The fire is currently posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and aerial support will be in the area.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

