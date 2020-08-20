Menu
QFES crews have contained a blaze in South Nanango. (Picture: File)
Breaking

Fire crews contain Nanango bushfire burning since yesterday

Tristan Evert
20th Aug 2020 1:15 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on high alert after containing a blaze in South Nanango today.

QFES were initially called to the scene north of Beitzel Rd on August 19 at 2pm.

Crews attended the site again this morning where they battled to contain the blaze, which is now under control.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews contained the fire at 10.45am this morning and will continue to monitor the site.

The fire is posing no threat to properties.

Nearby residents may experience a smoke haze and are urged to keep windows and doors closed.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

