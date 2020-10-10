Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services contained two large fires in the Burnett regions in the last 24 hours. Photo: File
FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services contained two large fires in the Burnett regions in the last 24 hours. Photo: File
Rural

Fire crews remain on scene at two fires in the Burnett

Dominic Elsome
10th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE crews have contained a large vegetation fire burning near the Blackbutt Range which flared earlier this morning.

The fire, which is burning in the vicinity of Old Esk Road, Benarkin North, did not pose a danger to properties but a warning was issued for residents at 10.45am this morning.

QFES confirmed the fire had been contained and crews remained on scene “mopping up” the blaze.

It came after a grass fire flared near Proston overnight.

Crews remain on scene at the fire burning in the vicinity of Pryor Road, Underwoods Road and Cambridges Road at Ballogie, south of Proston.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT: 13 South Burnett fraudsters or thieves named

        Premium Content CAUGHT: 13 South Burnett fraudsters or thieves named

        News CREDIT card fraud, fake names, a church burglary; here’s list of the region’s thieves or fraudsters named and shamed.

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        One Nation senator to host property rights forum in Nanango

        Premium Content One Nation senator to host property rights forum in Nanango

        Politics Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts will host a forum on property rights this...

        Travel agency asks for community support during pandemic

        Travel agency asks for community support during pandemic

        Travel AS COVID decimates the travel industry, Hello World Kingaroy reminds those struck...