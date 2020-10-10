Fire crews remain on scene at two fires in the Burnett

FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services contained two large fires in the Burnett regions in the last 24 hours. Photo: File

FIRE crews have contained a large vegetation fire burning near the Blackbutt Range which flared earlier this morning.

The fire, which is burning in the vicinity of Old Esk Road, Benarkin North, did not pose a danger to properties but a warning was issued for residents at 10.45am this morning.

QFES confirmed the fire had been contained and crews remained on scene “mopping up” the blaze.

It came after a grass fire flared near Proston overnight.

Crews remain on scene at the fire burning in the vicinity of Pryor Road, Underwoods Road and Cambridges Road at Ballogie, south of Proston.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

