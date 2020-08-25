Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES are warning residents to close their windows and doors due to a grass fire burning at Blackbutt. Picture: Tony Martin
QFES are warning residents to close their windows and doors due to a grass fire burning at Blackbutt. Picture: Tony Martin
News

Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

Holly Cormack
25th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Crumpton Drive and Myrtle Court at Blackbutt.

According to a QFES spokesman, the fire started at 3.50pm today and four crews are currently on scene. The blaze is currently under control.

Residents are warned the fire is producing a large amount of smoke and being advised to close windows and doors, and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

blackbutt fire grass fire queensland fire and emergency services qfes
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drink driver busted a week later by same policeman

        Premium Content Alleged drink driver busted a week later by same policeman

        Crime ‘Did you not see me?’: A case of mistaken identity has caused a man to be charged for suspended driving by the same policeman who caught him allegedly drink driving a...

        • 25th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Premium Content ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Community AMBULANCE officers arrived to the scene of a horrific accident that will stay with...

        Woman charged after price tag swapped on extravagant statue

        Premium Content Woman charged after price tag swapped on extravagant statue

        Crime THE attempted $730 self-appointed Bunnings discount came at a high price.

        Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

        Premium Content Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

        News A SMALL item inside a lost wallet handed to police ended up sending its owner to...