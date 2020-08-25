Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

QFES are warning residents to close their windows and doors due to a grass fire burning at Blackbutt. Picture: Tony Martin

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Crumpton Drive and Myrtle Court at Blackbutt.

According to a QFES spokesman, the fire started at 3.50pm today and four crews are currently on scene. The blaze is currently under control.

Residents are warned the fire is producing a large amount of smoke and being advised to close windows and doors, and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.