Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Crumpton Drive and Myrtle Court at Blackbutt.
According to a QFES spokesman, the fire started at 3.50pm today and four crews are currently on scene. The blaze is currently under control.
Residents are warned the fire is producing a large amount of smoke and being advised to close windows and doors, and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.
If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.