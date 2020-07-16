Menu
Kristi Syme has extensive burns following an accident involving her home fire pit. Picture: Shae Beplate.
FIRE PIT HORROR: Burnt mother reveals scary story

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
16th Jul 2020 7:54 AM
A mother of three is lucky to be alive after a backyard fire pit ignited an out-of-control blaze.

Kristi Syme was enjoying a winter fire at her Kirwan home four weeks ago with her 15-year-old son when her life changed forever.

"I put more wood in the fire pit and added a few fire starters then walked to the end of the house and I just heard a loud pop," she said.

"A few embers flew in the air and hit the jerry can next to my lawnmower over 1.5m away and set it on fire.

"I thought I'd better move it away from the house so I kicked it. Then the lid came flying off."

As Ms Syme kicked the jerry can, her slipper and nightdress caught alight and she suffered burns to half her right leg.

Kristi Syme has extensive burns following an accident involving her home fire pit. Picture: Shae Beplate.
She was flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital three weeks ago where she underwent a skin graft.

Doctors expect it will take two years for Ms Syme's burns to fully heal.

"It was really hard while I was in the hospital as I was being helped to have a shower and that is what I am used to doing for people," she said.

"The pain is excruciating; it is blood rush every time you stand up and it feels like fire from the inside out."

Once a candle lover, Ms Syme said she rid her house of anything flammable and would forever be cautious of fire.

She had been given the wood to use in the fire pit and said emergency crews believed something sinister was behind ignition of the blaze.

"Firefighters could smell something after the fire was put out; they think the wood had accelerant on it and they have taken a sample for examination," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ms Syme.

Originally published as FIRE HORROR: Burnt mother reveals scary story

