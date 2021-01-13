Menu
Crime

Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

by SAM FLANAGAN
13th Jan 2021 11:09 AM
A frightening carjacking has transpired in Townsville this morning, with the offender possessing a firearm before fleeing in man's car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident occurred around 4.15am at the Night Owl on Hugh St, Currajong.

The spokesman said a man was sitting in his vehicle when a motorbike came up beside him.

It's believed a person on the motorbike had a firearm sitting in their lap and requested the keys to the man's a car, a 2005 green Ford Falcon sedan.

The driver of the Falcon handed over the keys and exited the vehicle.

It's believed a third car, a Toyota LandCruiser, then arrived at the scene before all three vehicles fled together along Hugh St.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

armed crime. guns car jacking crime stolen car

