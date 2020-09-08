Fired employee kept reaping company benefits

Dylan Blacklock pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A fired employee decided to keep taking advantage of company benefits by racking up more than $700 of free fuel on a stolen company card.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court that Dylan Kevin Joseph Blacklock's employment contract was terminated from a landscaping business on July 1, 2019 due to not showing up for work.

Sergeant Potter told the court Blacklock, 30, returned his uniform a week later to the Sunshine Coast company, Bretts Plants, but kept the company fuel card.

The court heard the informant received a statement from BP on January 1 with a number of unlawful uses.

The card was then cancelled.

Checks revealed that the card had been used on five occasions from July 6 to November 9, to a combined total of more than $700.

The court heard Blacklock was caught drug driving on Yandina-Coolum Rd on July 9, 2020.

He told police he smoked marijuana three days prior.

Blacklock was also questioned about stealing the company card.

"He made full admissions to not returning the card," Sgt Potter said.

"He states he was in a real bad place at the time and he only intended on using the card once to purchase fuel.

"The defendant stated that after the first time it was just easier to use the fuel card then to pay for the fuel."

When questioned about where the fuel card was, Blacklock said he cut it up after it was declined.

The court heard Blacklock has since paid back $400 of the $722.64 after setting up a payment plan and said he would pay back the rest.

Blacklock pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, including stealing by clerks and servants and fraud.

Blacklock's lawyer Matt Cooper said Blacklock had a new job lined up in Victoria but it fell through because of COVID-19.

"He effectively used the card to pay for fuel to get to NSW where a job was," he said.

"He is extremely remorseful and embarrassed for his actions."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Blacklock $400 for the drug driving and disqualified him for driving for three months.

He was fined $1200 for all the other charges and ordered to pay the remaining restitution.

A conviction was recorded for the traffic charge but not for the criminal charges.