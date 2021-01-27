Menu
A two-structure is burning in Inglewood.
News

Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2021 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to contain a structure fire at the corner of Chilcott St and Albert Ln, in Inglewood.

The fire started shortly after 8.15am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from the structure's rood.

They have entered the structure to suppress the fire.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as Firefighters called to double-storey structure fire

