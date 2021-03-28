Three hospitalised after gas bottles explode in trailer

Emergency services are on scene after a car carrying five gas bottles burst into flames. File Photo.

UPDATE 4.30PM:

One patient was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two patients were transported by road to Kilcoy Hospital in stable conditions.

Earlier 3PM:

One person has been flown to hospital after a car towing a trailer carrying five gas bottles caught fire in Moore.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway just after 2pm this afternoon.

Paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, with one person flown to hospital.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, the car was pulling a trailer filled with gas bottles which exploded.

It is currently unknown whether the car fire or the explosion in the trailer came first.

The fire was extinguished at 3.32pm.

QAS, QPS and QFES attended the incident.