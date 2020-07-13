Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES firefighters have been tackling the large blaze since 1.45pm this afternoon. File Photo.
QFES firefighters have been tackling the large blaze since 1.45pm this afternoon. File Photo.
News

Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

Holly Cormack
13th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning at the northern end of Parsons Road, Nanango.

According to a QFES spokesperson, the blaze broke out about 1.45pm today (July 13) and has spread across 10 acres of land.

The fire is currently posing no threat to nearby property, however, residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        News A man has been transported to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted.

        WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        News THE death rate of the highly contagious virus may be as high as 91% if left...

        Saints too good for inexperienced Swans as season kicks off

        premium_icon Saints too good for inexperienced Swans as season kicks off

        AFL It was a scrappy affair between the Dalby Swans and the South Burnett Saints on...

        IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        Crime Every week, the South Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due in court.