Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

QFES firefighters have been tackling the large blaze since 1.45pm this afternoon. File Photo.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning at the northern end of Parsons Road, Nanango.

According to a QFES spokesperson, the blaze broke out about 1.45pm today (July 13) and has spread across 10 acres of land.

The fire is currently posing no threat to nearby property, however, residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.