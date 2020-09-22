Firefighters on scene at ‘large’ fire near Kingaroy

Firefighters are on scene at a large grass in Haly Creek, near Kingaroy. File Photo.

Firefighters are on scene after a large grass fire broke out at Haly Creek, near Kingaroy.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, emergency services attended the ‘large’ blaze, which is burning near the intersection of Haly Creek Road and Flagstone Creek Road, at about 3.30PM this afternoon.

Three QFES and rural fire service crews are working to contain the fire.

The blaze broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time, however, smoke is affecting Ellesmere Road, Haly Creek Road and Flagstone Creek Road. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents are being asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.