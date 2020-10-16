Firefighters on scene at ‘large’ grassfire in Moffatdale

Firefighter are on scene at a large grass fire on Steinhardts Road at Moffatdale. File Photo.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene after a large grass fire broke out at Moffatdale.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, six crews remain on scene, with the first crew arriving at 4pm this afternoon (October 16).

The fire is burning on Steinhardts Road, near Redgate Road. Part of the fire that previously “escaped” is now under control, and crews are currently working to manage the rest of the blaze.

The fire is currently posing no threat to property, however, nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

People are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, and keep medications close by.

As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.





