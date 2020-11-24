Firefighters on scene at super ‘smoky’ Boondooma grass fire

QFES firey’s are on scene at a particulary smoky grass fire at Boondooma. File Photo.

FIREFIGHTING crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Manar Road at Boondooma, which sparked at about 2.10pm this afternoon.

According to a QFES spokesman, the fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke.

Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.