Firefighters on scene at super ‘smoky’ Boondooma grass fire
FIREFIGHTING crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Manar Road at Boondooma, which sparked at about 2.10pm this afternoon.
According to a QFES spokesman, the fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke.
Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.
If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.