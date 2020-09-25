Firefighters respond to large, fast-moving blaze at Hawkwood

Firefighters, with the assistance of a water bombing aircraft, are working to control the blaze. File Photo.

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a large fast-moving grass fire burning between Burrows Road and Lawes Road at Hawkwood.

The blaze is travelling in a south-easterly direction toward Ormonde Road. Firefighters, with the assistance of a water bombing aircraft, are working to control the blaze.

The fire broke out at 3.30pm today and is posing no threat to property at this point in time, however nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

QFES are warning residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation escalates.

What you should do now:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

If you're concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.