Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A helicopter fitted with Helitak technology.
A helicopter fitted with Helitak technology.
Business

Coast firefighting gurus strike mega $2m deal

20th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NOOSA business at the forefront of aerial bush firefighting technology has struck a $2 million deal with an overseas company.

Two of Helitak's state-of-the-art expandable water tanks were recently shipped to Europe in partnership with Heli-Austria GmbH, to ensure the company's growing fleet of AS332 Super Puma Helicopters were equipped with world's best mechanisation.

Super Pumas can transport up to 20 fire, medical or support personnel, while a fitted Helitak retractable underbelly tank has a capacity of 4250L.

Helitak has been developing underbelly, retractable tanks for more than a decade and are fast becoming known for their design innovation.

Helitak Australia chief designer and CEO Jason Schellaars, who piloted firefighting helicopters prior to creating the company, said the deal was a great success for the business.

"This latest partnership with Heli-Austria is an enormous step forward for my company and the small specialised team of creative people who have worked so hard," he said.

Currently operating 35 helicopters and employing 200 staff, Heli-Austria CEO Roy Knaus said the deal would help ensure the growth of the overseas company.

"We plan to grow our fleet of Super Puma Firecats to 23 so this partnership with Helitak Australia is vital to the ongoing success of Heli-Austria," he said.

More Stories

Show More
firefighting heli-austria helitak sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BARGAIN BUYS: Ultra cheap Kingaroy properties for sale

        premium_icon BARGAIN BUYS: Ultra cheap Kingaroy properties for sale

        News WE HAVE sifted through the local property market to identify a bunch of ultra-cheap properties for investors or young families to buy.

        GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

        premium_icon GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

        Community Dozens of runners welcomed the cooler weather at a South Burnett parkrun event.

        RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        premium_icon RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        Motor Sports The region’s race fans won’t be getting their annual fix of burning rubber this...

        How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        premium_icon How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        Weather has the rain been enough to replenish our major dams?