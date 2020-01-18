Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES crews attending to a grass fire at Taabinga near Aerodrome Rd. (PHOTO: Molly Hancock)
QFES crews attending to a grass fire at Taabinga near Aerodrome Rd. (PHOTO: Molly Hancock)
News

FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
18th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH our region being prone to fire, storm and flood risk, it’s a timely reminder to ensure that all residents take the 3 Steps to Get Ready.

1. Make an emergency plan

2. Have an emergency kit and supplies

3. Make sure you’re adequately insured

For information on developing your plan, we strongly recommend you visit the Get Ready Queensland website and check out the 3 STEPS TO GET READY page at https://www.getready.qld.gov.au/get-prepared/3-steps-get-ready

To stay up to date with events and emergencies see the following links:

  • Council’s Disaster Dashboard: http://dashboard.southburnett.qld.gov.au/
  • YouTube video explaining the South Burnett Regional Council Disaster Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3jp1a_5olY
  • Qld Fire and Emergency Services website: https://www.qfes.qld.gov.au/Pages/default.aspx

For further information on disaster preparedness contact Council’s Disaster Management Officer on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        premium_icon Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        Council News Community members will see the light following the completion of South Burnett Regional Council’s successful Murgon Town Hall Audio Visual Equipment and Furniture...

        Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        Offbeat This week we hear from Farhad Kamal who manages the public relations for the Murgon...

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs...

        Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        premium_icon Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        News This business is turning away donations after a national charity campaign come to...