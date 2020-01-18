FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

QFES crews attending to a grass fire at Taabinga near Aerodrome Rd. (PHOTO: Molly Hancock)

WITH our region being prone to fire, storm and flood risk, it’s a timely reminder to ensure that all residents take the 3 Steps to Get Ready.

1. Make an emergency plan

2. Have an emergency kit and supplies

3. Make sure you’re adequately insured

For information on developing your plan, we strongly recommend you visit the Get Ready Queensland website and check out the 3 STEPS TO GET READY page at https://www.getready.qld.gov.au/get-prepared/3-steps-get-ready

To stay up to date with events and emergencies see the following links:

Council’s Disaster Dashboard: http://dashboard.southburnett.qld.gov.au/

YouTube video explaining the South Burnett Regional Council Disaster Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3jp1a_5olY

Qld Fire and Emergency Services website: https://www.qfes.qld.gov.au/Pages/default.aspx

For further information on disaster preparedness contact Council’s Disaster Management Officer on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.