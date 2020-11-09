Firey’s on scene at Wooroolin swampland blaze

Firey’s are on scene at a bushfire burning in dry Wooroolin swampland. File Photo.

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Sports Ground Road and the intersections of Bunya Highway and East Wooroolin Road, Wooroolin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said the blaze broke out in dry swampland just after 1pm this afternoon and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.