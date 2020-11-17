Firey’s on scene at Wooroolin Wetland bushfire

A bushfire burning in Wooroolin swapmland has flare up for a third time. File Photo.

A BUSHFIRE burning in Wooroolin swampland, which began last Monday (November 9), has flared up for a third time.

According to a QFES spokesman, the blaze broke out near the intersection of East Wooroolin Road and the Bunya Highway at 5.20pm this afternoon. Firefighters will continue to monitor this fire as it is expected to burn for the coming days.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time, however nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, you are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.