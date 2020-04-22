Fireys urge people to make most of time in isolation

FIRE SEASON: South Burnett fire crews work to contain a fire at the Kingaroy dump last year. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE region’s Queensland Fire and Emergency Services workers have found a silver lining for South Burnett residents in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rural Fire Service Burnett area director Martin Taylor said now, when people were people spending more time at home, was the perfect chance to prepare for the coming fire season.

Mr Taylor said the reason why the region fared so well during last year’s fire season was because of the diligent citizens in the region.

“I think we were very lucky with how last season turned out,” Mr Taylor said.

“I must say, last year the residents were really vigilant in preparing their homes.

“We put fire bans restrictions in early.

“We only had very few accidental fires start in the South Burnett, and some of those were from lightning strikes.

“I want to thank and congratulate residents for their behaviour.”

But as the region approaches the next fire season, which will run until at least storm season in December, Mr Taylor said it was time to prepare once again.

“From driving around, you can see the region is starting to look at little dry,” he said.

“We have had a very dry couple of years and the area is still rain deficient.

“We are only seeing patchy amounts of rain.

“People are starting to do hazard burns, and when … the winds pick up, that’s when we see the hazard restricted burns escape.

“In preparation, people should reduce dry fuel from around the house, look at cleaning up directly around house and remove dead trees.

“We need at least a 4m clearance around people’s homes to be able to access the property and protect their assets.”

Mr Taylor said despite the strict coronavirus restrictions, people should also check on their neighbours where possible.

“At the moment we can’t really interact with people,” he said.

“However, if the restrictions are lifted a bit, if you have an elderly neighbour, make sure you check on them and offer them some to help prepare their property for the fire season.

“Take advantage of this opportunity and prepare your home and property.”

For updates on fire bans or restrictions, visit South Burnett Regional Council’s website here.