‘First Blood’ star Dennehy dead at 81

Dennehy with Bryan Brown on the video cover for the film f/x Murder By Illusion. Picture: Supplied

Hollywood star Brian Dennehy who featured in Australian influenced films G ladiator and Romeo + Juliet has died of natural causes in the US.

He was 81.

The star, known for his roles in Cocoon and First Blood, passed away at his home in Connecticut of natural causes, according to TMZ.

Dennehy was also well-known for his role as Big Tom in the hit comedy Tommy Boy which just celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, with David Spade and the late Chris Farley, The Sun reports.

Brian Dennehy with his best actor Olivier Award for his role in Death of a Salesman. Picture: AP

He had roles in many big Hollywood movies including Gladiator, Romeo + Juliet, Man from Snowy River 2, 10, Looking for Mr Goodbar, First Blood, and Gorky Park.

He was a two-time Tony winner after first winning the award for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Death of a Salesman in 1999 and then later winning the same category in 2003 for his role in Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Brian also won a 2001 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for reprising his role as Willy in Death of a Salesman for a TV film adaptation.

He started his acting career in 1977 with a guest spot on the CBS series Kojak.

Dennehy usually played street-smart, edgy characters who you wouldn't want to mess around with.

He also landed roles in projects like Dynasty, Silverado, The Fighting Fitzgeralds, Ratatouille, and Hap and Leonard.

He also starred in Carrie Underwood's 2010 music video for her single Temporary Home.

Most recently, Brian had an 8-episode arc on The Blacklist, from 2016 to 2019, as Dominic Wilkinson.

The late actor starred in two films last year - drama Driveways and comedy 3 Days with Dad.

