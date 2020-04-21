FIRST DAY: South Burnett school attendance

SCHOOL WORK: Emma (Year 2) and Jayden (Year 10) Zenovich start Term 2 from home as schools remain only open for children of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Jess Zenovich)

THE FIRST day of Term 2 this year played out quite differently, with only vulnerable children and the children of essential workers attending school in person across the South Burnett and Queensland.

This comes after the State Government’s decision to close Queensland State Schools for the first five weeks of Term 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Department of Education Queensland spokesperson the attendance rate for the first day back was roughly 12 per cent.

In the South Burnett we saw quite a variance in attendance across our local schools.

St John’s Lutheran School in Kingaroy had approximately a 30 per cent attendance rate.

Kingaroy State High School had only 120 students attend school yesterday.

They were working in classrooms with only 12 students in each. Every student was working on the online resources using a school device or their own device.

According to the school principal, Gayle Williamson, Blackbutt State School will continue to have between 18 and 21 students attending their school in person.

“We have copied work packs for every child in the school and parents and carers use their family in-tray located in the school hall for collection and pick up of work,” she said.

“Teachers here will mark the work when it is returned and provide feedback for every child.

“Every teacher at Blackbutt State School will phone every parent and carer in their class a minimum of once a week to check-in.

“Parents and carers will also email, phone or text school staff.

“Our new attendance procedures means that we check in with every family every day to see who is learning at home or sick as well.”