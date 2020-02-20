First festival of it’s kind seeks multicultural talent

T-RAD-ITIONAL: Damon Miri Anderson, Terell Ngaiyil Anderson and Regan Bilarr Gawa Anderson from the Nguluwa Dhiyaan Bboriginal Dancers will be attending the festival and demonstrating some traditional dances for the audience.

AN EXCITING first for the South Burnett is coming to the Memorial Park in Kingaroy in just a few short months time.

Val McGrath and a dedicated team of volunteers from the South Burnett Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Corporation have been hard at work to bring the region’s first multicultural festival to life.

“It’s an idea that’s been floating in a few of our minds for a while now,” Mrs McGrath said.

“We formed the South Burnett Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Corporation late in 2018 and ran a successful NAIDOC event last year, but a number of community members feel there are still so many barriers within the South Burnett when it comes to stereotypes against different nationalities so we thought putting on a multicultural festival could be a great way to break down those stereotypes and celebrate all the incredible nationalities that make up our region.”

Thanks to a small grant from Multicultural Queensland and the South Burnett Regional Council The Festival of Culture looks to be off to a promising start.

With a colourful line up of performers and stall holders booked in showcasing food and traditional dancing and singing from Scotland, the Philippines, Samoa as well as the Nguluwa Dhiyaan Aboriginal dancers from Oaky coming along, but Mrs McGrath said there’s still room for more.

“We already have about 12-15 performers who have been allocated a spot, but we still have some room for performers to join in the fun,” she said,

“We’re hoping lots of people from different backgrounds come out of the wood work to share their food, traditions, songs and dance with the rest of the community.

“We have had a number of performers and food trucks from Brisbane and the coast show interest but at this point we just want to support and promote locals.

To register your interest ring Val on 4163 0335 or 0437 474 954 or email sbatsic@hotmail.com.

The Festival of Culture will be held in the Memorial Park on William St in Kingaroy on Saturday, April 4 from 8.30am to 3.30pm and entry is free.